Inflation in American is the highest in 41 years, and it’s going to get worst. Heating fuel this winter will double or triple. Gas prices will keep going up.
Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden and the Democrats declared war on fossil fuels and shut down the Keystone pipeline. They don’t want us to have gas-powered vehicles or heat our homes with fossil fuel or wood. The United States should go back to being energy independent and produce our own energy here!
Many liberal Democrats call for defunding and demonizing our law enforcement. They believe in releasing criminals back onto the streets with no bail, and they prevent law enforcement from enforcing existing laws. Crime is skyrocketing in big Democratic cities, and police are being ambushed and killed.
Biden and the Democrats stopped construction on our Southern border wall and invited over 4 million illegal immigrants from 150 countries to swarm into the United States.
Crime has gone up. The Mexican cartel has been making billions smuggling humans and drugs across our border. One of the leading causes of death for our young people is fentanyl poisoning.
Besides the millions of illegals who turned themselves in at the border, there were hundreds of thousands who got away and slipped into our country with the Mexican cartel’s help. Our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed by how many illegals are stampeding the border.
Biden and the Democrats recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $80 billion for the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents over the next decade, but they included nothing to help the understaffed Customs and Border Protection. Most of the millions of illegals are young single males with no skills or education. Crime will go up.
How about Biden’s disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan? Many people died because of Biden not listening to his own generals. Thousands of people who couldn’t escape either were murdered or in hiding from ISIS or the Taliban.
We left behind Americans, supporters and millions of dollars of American military equipment for our enemies to use against us. Vladimir Putin and Russia were emboldened by Biden’s incompetent actions, and they decided to invade Ukraine.
Please vote Republican and save our country! Support Republicans Lee Zeldin, Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.