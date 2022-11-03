Duffy has the right work ethic for Assembly

Inflation in American is the highest in 41 years, and it’s going to get worst. Heating fuel this winter will double or triple. Gas prices will keep going up.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden and the Democrats declared war on fossil fuels and shut down the Keystone pipeline. They don’t want us to have gas-powered vehicles or heat our homes with fossil fuel or wood. The United States should go back to being energy independent and produce our own energy here!

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.