I’m writing this letter to show my full support for the organizations working diligently to correct the pricing inequities facing most dairy farmers in the United States.
Over the past years, I have always supported the Family Farm Defenders, Pro-Ag and others for their efforts supporting dairy farmers.
Many people are working together in a sincere effort to have the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act reintroduced in Congress (also known as the Specter-Casey bill). This bill would price milk produced by dairy farmers based on the national average cost of producing milk.
I’m encouraging all dairy farmers to support our efforts. I have been involved with dairy farming all my life. Personally, I have lived in LaFargeville all my life. I grew up on my parents’ dairy farm. I learned at an early age what hard work really was. I soon learned hard work could be rewarded if you work at it.
I was always aware that my dad always seemed to be able to pay in cash for the items he needed.
After graduating from high school in 1966, I bought my own farm. And in 1971, I married my wife, Dawn. Not only did we have a partnership in marriage, we worked on our farm in a true partnership.
For several years, things worked well for our family with five children. I remembered my dad purchasing items he needed with cash earned from the farm. Unfortunately, when the U.S. Congress froze the support price on dairy products at $12.60 per cwt. (hundred pounds of milk) on April 1, 1981, everything has gone down hill for dairy farmers.
It seemed that almost everything that the U.S. Congress does ends up depleting the prices paid to dairy farmers. As a result, I began driving a school bus in 1989 and continue to this day. Thousands of dairy farmers have been forced out of business due to the lack of appropriate action taken by Congress. These pricing problems have gone on too long. Something must be done.
I urge all dairy farmers and agri-businesses to support the efforts of Pro-Ag and others to have the Specter-Casey bill reintroduced. Anything less will result in the continued demise of our family dairy farms.
Fred Matthews
LaFargeville
