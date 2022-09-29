Let’s write in Green Party candidates in ’22

For just the second time since 1891, only the Democratic and Republican candidates will appear on the November ballot for governor and lieutenant governor.

The absence of third parties is the result of “reforms” pushed through by the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. First, the state raised the requirement for a party to remain on the ballot from 50,000 votes for its gubernatorial candidate every four years to 130,000 votes, or 2% of the total votes cast (whichever is higher) in each presidential or gubernatorial election. Then it raised the number of signatures needed for independent-candidate ballot access from 15,000 to 45,000.

