Let us take courage and be our best selves

I appreciate the letter written by Mark Zehr and published in the Jan. 17 issue of the Watertown Daily Times. He expressed reticence about publicly making his opinion known, given the readership of the newspaper. We need to hear each and every one who feels their views are not respected.
We all have our personal history, which provides a foundation for our later view of the world. Could we listen to each other’s stories? We can all ask ourselves: How do I know if what I know is true? None of us knows it all, and we need to look for measurable guides for what is factual and what is not.
The “news” we consume: How much of it is factual, and how much is interpretation? Could we not have actual periods when all that is reported is what happened? Where did it happen? Who did what? Who observed it? What time did it happen and for what duration, and in what sequence? The meaning of events should are addressed at a different time.
I have enduring beliefs and values by which I judge what I experience in the world. Marilynne Robinson expressed that saying my values are right and yours are wrong is like saying, “My mother is better than your mother.”
Can’t we all go over and climb that little hill over there (in our mind’s eye) — and get a God’s-eye view of the different ways of seeing things? From Psalm 85: “Kindness and truth shall meet.”
Would that this be so. I commit to that goal in my own thinking and speaking.
What is in my own mind is what I project out onto the world. The world “out there” is also the world “in here.” How is what I am watching, listening to or reading contributing to the world I see and made real by my expectations?
Let us each take courage and be our best selves, just one moment at a time. Do you think you could try? Just for today? I for one am going to start to walk my talk. Words are cheap.
Kathleen M. Kelly
Morristown
