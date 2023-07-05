“Adopt-A-Spot” and Help Beautify Our Community
As a City Council representative, one of the issues I hear from community members most frequently on is the need to clean up and beautify our neighborhoods. While there’s much work to be done on this issue, a City program, launched by a resolution I put forth last year, is helping in a small way to achieve those goals.
The “Adopt-A-Spot” program invites residents, families, businesses and community organizations to adopt various parks and public spaces throughout the City. Participants in the program commit to cleaning their park or public place once a month and, if able to (and with approval from the City) beautify the space through the planting and maintenance of flowers, greenery or other types of improvements. Typical activities include:
Reporting any hazards, graffiti or vandalism to city staff
Residents and visitors to Watertown surely are familiar with the Massey Street Island, which is always decked out to celebrate the season—whether it’s a giant snowman to usher in winter, or a beautiful fountain and flowers in spring. Maintained by City resident Allison Gorham and her husband, Brett, the island and its beautiful, spirited decor was the inspiration behind the “Adopt-A-Spot” program.
Since the program’s inception, more than a dozen individuals and groups have followed in the Gorhams’ footsteps to adopt spots throughout the City. From the West Lynde Street and Davidson Street Traffic Island to the Veterans’ Memorial Riverwalk, the collective efforts of these volunteers are helping to improve the look of our City, one spot at a time. I know I speak on behalf of many when I say I am grateful for the time and work they put into this initiative.
If you have an interest in pitching in and beautifying our community, I encourage you to consider participating in the “Adopt-A-Spot” program. For more information, visit www.watertown-ny.gov/AdoptASpotProgram or call the City Planning Department at 315-785-7741.
Councilwoman Sarah Compo Pierce
