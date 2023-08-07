In the July 25 issue of the Times, Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero accused Mayor candidate Sarah Compo of distributing deceptive campaign signs, implying that she is already serving as mayor.
Any citizen of Watertown who is eligible to vote knows who our current mayor is. I find this as an insult to the intelligence of those who could be foolish enough to fall for such a tactic.
