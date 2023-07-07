I have studied thoroughly the federal budget deficits since 1981. The only time we have had a budget surplus during those years certainly was not during a Republican presidency. During the last 3 years of the Clinton presidency we had a budget surplus. All George W. Bush had to do was keep doing what Clinton did and we were projected to have trillion dollar surpluses during his presidency. He instead did the opposite and did not pay for two wars or Medicare Part D, the biggest entitlement program of this century.
It is clear to me that the idea that the Republicans have a plan to balance the federal budget is a myth. The Republicans economic plan includes major tax cuts (and loopholes) that primarily help the rich and argue that the impact will accelerate the economy so much and stimulate so much job growth that the budget will come into balance even if the defense spending is increased. This theory has been disproved during every Republican presidency since 1981. The Trump era tax cuts are still in effect. Trump who promised to balance the budget left us with a seven plus trillion dollar deficit.
These Trump tax cuts are due to expire but the Republicans plan to keep doing what has not worked — keep them in place plus add to military spending. Keep doing what has not worked for 40 plus years is fiscal insanity. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office notes that there are significant risks to our fiscal climate if these tax cuts are continued but the Republicans still plan to do so.
Clearly I can not give the Democrats of this century a high grade in keeping down federal spending. However, extremists in the Republican party want to make huge cuts in nondefense spending such as cuts to veterans care, and health care that most Americans do not want.
The only way to balance the budget is through bipartisan efforts which extremists in both parties object to. We need a balance of spending cuts and tax increases on the rich plus ending tax loopholes, which make millionaires and accountants richer. Also, we need to keep funding increases to the IRS. The Republicans objections here are dumb and full of misinformation. Besides having better service and up to date computer systems, these upgrades will bring in over $200 billion more than they cost in 10 years-by targeting high income tax payers. We need a reasonable inheritance tax which prevents accountants from hiding rich people’s assets. Challenges include: 1. Paying for climate change efforts which are urgent (note that July 4 and July 5 were the hottest in U.S. history. 2. Funding infrastructure including roads as highway tax income will decrease due to transition to electric cars. 3. Controlling ever expanding Medicare costs as very expensive medications come on the market. Vote for politicians who will pursue bipartisan balanced efforts to balance the budget.
