Debt ceiling deal reached, now that should scare us into action

After months of posturing on the issue, members of Congress had an easy time passing a debt ceiling bill last week. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

I have studied thoroughly the federal budget deficits since 1981. The only time we have had a budget surplus during those years certainly was not during a Republican presidency. During the last 3 years of the Clinton presidency we had a budget surplus. All George W. Bush had to do was keep doing what Clinton did and we were projected to have trillion dollar surpluses during his presidency. He instead did the opposite and did not pay for two wars or Medicare Part D, the biggest entitlement program of this century.

It is clear to me that the idea that the Republicans have a plan to balance the federal budget is a myth. The Republicans economic plan includes major tax cuts (and loopholes) that primarily help the rich and argue that the impact will accelerate the economy so much and stimulate so much job growth that the budget will come into balance even if the defense spending is increased. This theory has been disproved during every Republican presidency since 1981. The Trump era tax cuts are still in effect. Trump who promised to balance the budget left us with a seven plus trillion dollar deficit.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.