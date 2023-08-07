Thursday, June 15, 2023, marked the last delivery, and ending of Back the Pack, after delivering weekend snack packs to the children of Massena for twelve years. Over those twelve years, we delivered 114,111 packs, and a total of 1,141,119 or more individually wrapped food items.
We have been so appreciative of the wonderful support we have received from our Massena community near and far. We had cash reserves available at the end of this school year, and even though our primary focus has always been food insecurity, we felt because of shelf life, we should spend that money to help our students in other ways to benefit them.
With our reserved funds, we were able to give the 6th grade classes at Madison, Nightengale, and Jefferson schools $2,000 to fund their 6th grade trip, with the remainder to be used for snacks and beverages for the end of school play days. We were able to purchase and distribute to Trinity, Nightengale, Jefferson, Madison, and J. William Leary Junior High, over $2,000 worth of socks and underwear. We then bought and distributed to Madison, Jefferson, and Nightengale, hygiene products that are not covered by food stamps. This included tooth paste, tooth brushes, bar soap, body wash, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, and lice kits. We were able to donate more than 15 cases of individual cereals, many cases of applesauce, and breakfast bars to the Massena Central School District summer breakfast program. The remainder of our packaged food snacks were donated to the Massena Summer Recreation Playground program so our children could enjoy snacks for their summer playground and beach days. That food totaled 2 pickup trucks of food. The final donation was 330 new backpacks that will be given out at the Massena Central School’s Getting Ready 4 School in August.
We are so grateful for the wonderful support we have received over these twelve years. We thank our corporate sponsors — Alcoa, Arconic, Seacomm, TJX Foundation, Stewart’s, and Renzi Foodservice, and many generous local businesses, who over the years have responded to our annual August letter. We thank our individual supporters, who over the years, donated each year without question. Special thanks goes to our fraternal organizations, and our Veteran’s groups, who offered wonderful support over the years.
We offer thanks to the Italian American Civic Association, who each year sponsored our Back the Pack Spaghetti Dinner. Over eleven years, we sold more than 3,600 dinners, selling out most years!
Over these twelve years, we never spent a penny on rent or utilities. We are grateful to Lori Hewlett of Curves, Massena Savings and Loan, and the St. Lawrence Centre Mall, for generously providing space and utilities for us to use as our base of operation. All of our money went for food and the bins we stored our supplies in and used for delivery.
A big thank you goes to our friends, from many local groups, who came to pack when we needed help. Thank you to Alcoa, Arconic, Seacomm, the Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies’ Auxiliary, the Massena High School Interact Club, Massena High School National Honor Society, Massena High School sports teams, the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Authority, the New York State Power Authority, the Friends of Jefferson, and our young and enthusiastic friends from Rose Hill.
We would also like to thank the school administrators, counselors, secretaries, and custodial staff, who were such a help when we delivered each week, or helped when we had a crisis. Also, thank you to Greg Wiley who carted away thousands of cardboard boxes, and never complained, even the last when we were cleaning out for the final day! This was all done as a donation to our program. We offer gratitude to Dana from the St. Lawrence Centre Mall who answered every text and call with such patience and kindness. We feel grateful to the Renzi Foodservice drivers who always went above and beyond for each delivery, and were the most courteous employees and a wonderful public face for their corporation.
Thank you to our wonderful members who always answered the call to pack, deliver, sell tickets, serve dinners, bake, or do whatever was needed! An organization is only as good as the members involved, and we had wonderful members!
Lastly, thank you to our Massena Family near and far! You made this a wonderful organization with a true mission to help our Massena children, and you made these twelve years very special. Thank you doesn’t seem adequate, and know we can never express our true gratitude.
In closing, if I have forgotten to thank anyone, know that it a true oversight, and I ask for your forgiveness.
