Thursday, June 15, 2023, marked the last delivery, and ending of Back the Pack, after delivering weekend snack packs to the children of Massena for twelve years. Over those twelve years, we delivered 114,111 packs, and a total of 1,141,119 or more individually wrapped food items.

We have been so appreciative of the wonderful support we have received from our Massena community near and far. We had cash reserves available at the end of this school year, and even though our primary focus has always been food insecurity, we felt because of shelf life, we should spend that money to help our students in other ways to benefit them.

