Save The River Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper and the Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) have been working diligently for the past 18 months to Save Blind Bay from the attempt by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to take this environmental treasure for the construction of an industrial style facility. 53 aquatic species make Blind Bay their home. Numerous birds and mammals live in and on Blind Bay. Save The River and TILT continue to advocate for the alternative site of Bonnie Castle Recreation Center, with dockage at Keewaydin or Grass Point State Parks, as an environmentally acceptable solution to CBP’s needs.
My late husband Sherman Ward and I were engaged on the shores of this fabulous River in 1948, so whether you are a recent or longtime advocate of this River, I encourage you to contact your U.S. and New York State elected officials to inform them that the best location for a new CBP facility is the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center. Save Blind Bay and put this new facility on the south side of Rt. 12 where it belongs. Thank you.
