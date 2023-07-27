Heroes/ Role models for democracy
Tom Graser

Now our role models can not just be people we agree with but I believe there are healthy actions that promote democracy. I believe strong opinions-on either extremes-can be expressed without misinformation, name calling, hate, promotion of violence, or threatening our national security. My heroes are:

1. (R) Assemblyman Scott Gray — As a county legislator Scott stuck to the facts-as well as anyone- leading us through the tough Covid years. Now, as an assemblyman Scott expresses strong opinions-and sticks to the facts- for what he believes is excessive spending by Democrats in New York state but also is open to working whenever possible on a bipartisan basis..

