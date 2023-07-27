Now our role models can not just be people we agree with but I believe there are healthy actions that promote democracy. I believe strong opinions-on either extremes-can be expressed without misinformation, name calling, hate, promotion of violence, or threatening our national security. My heroes are:
1. (R) Assemblyman Scott Gray — As a county legislator Scott stuck to the facts-as well as anyone- leading us through the tough Covid years. Now, as an assemblyman Scott expresses strong opinions-and sticks to the facts- for what he believes is excessive spending by Democrats in New York state but also is open to working whenever possible on a bipartisan basis..
2. The “Montana Kids” — 16 youth are working within the system — not violently — to challenge Montana’s practices of ignoring the amount of greenhouse emissions that state energy projects produce. They are arguing that the state constitution guaranteeing a “clean and healthful” environment should be enforced. No court decision has been reached as of this writing but this shows that people working within the system can make a difference. These kids may not win this case but will be adults soon and will continue their work to promote climate science-working nonviolently.
3. State of New Jersey is the only state requiring climate science be taught in public schools. Climate scientists predictions about heat waves, droughts, ocean ice melting etc-have all been right and contribute to increasing amounts of billion dollar weather disasters. I wish New York would become the second state to teach climate science in schools.
4. (D) Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow. Mallory is a white, straight, Christian, married mom who showed compassion for the LGBTQ community and was called a “groomer” by GOP critics. She responded with a “Let’s not let hate win” speech which went viral!
5. (D) our Senator Kirsten Gilliibrand — Kirsten has shown that working within a democracy requires patience and works best when you “go across the aisle-working on a bipartisan basis. Her work to improve the health of veterans (burn pits) and change the military justice system so military sexual offenders get tried more competently/independently are commendable.
6. (R) Utah Gov. Spencer Cox — Instead of “culture wars,” Spencer is focusing on solving the state’s environmental and infrastructure problems, and reducing the state spending. His focus on healthy conflict resolution — bipartisan problem solving — is commendable. He is the head of the Governor’s association.
7. Alliance for Innovation for Maternal Health-Best practices in science are being promoted to solve the problem of racial disparity in maternal health care. Too many moms are dying in or soon after childbirth, especially black moms. This alliance is using science to save lives.
8. Democracy Docket, led by Marc Elias-Marc is leading the challenge to change laws that use misinformation to restrict voting. He is currently challenging the state of Alabama’s refusal to follow the Supreme Court decision that the state needs to re-district fairly their congressional districts. We can not let states override our Supreme Court and Marc is challenging the state of Alabama through the courts — not violently.
9. Philanthropy and honor codes — I am proud of the two colleges I graduated from — University of Virginia for maintaining an honor code, so lying, cheating, plagiarism, and stealing are not acceptable by UVa students and Penn State for having the top student run philanthropy (THON) in the world. Democracy is better when integrity is the norm and we focus on helping others!
I would love to hear our people’s opinions on their heroes.
