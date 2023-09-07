The Republican Party fought along with Lincoln to abolish slavery. And without the Grand Old Party, the Union wouldn’t have won the Civil War. Three Presidents on Mount Rushmore were 18th or 19th century. Theodore Roosevelt, the only 20th century President worthy to be on Rushmore, was a Republican.
Republican Bob McEwen’s office rescued my GI Bill graduate school funds in 1974 when the VA screwed it up. I told Republican Bob Nortz I’d voted for him because of his integrity. Republican Scott Gray did a great job during COVID and deserved my vote. Republican President Dwight Eisenhower accurately warned us about the military/industrial complex.
But today, this is not your father’s party. The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 clearly spells out what would happen to our democracy if the GOP wins the White House in 2024. Look it up yourself. Freedom will be gone.
Every civil servant in the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice, and every other Federal office would be gone unless they sign a loyalty oath to the President, not the Constitution. The Departments of Education, Labor, etc., the Environmental Protection Agency, would be gone.
Millionaires & billionaires would pay almost no taxes, and you would pay the difference. Abortion would be illegal in every state. 2024 may be your last chance to vote without the government knowing how you voted.
But if YOU vote against this evil, fascist, plan for a dictatorship, you will do one of the greatest acts of heroism since our troops saved democracy in World War II. Every freedom-loving American is counting on you.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.