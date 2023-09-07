It’s no longer your father’s Republican party

The U.S. Capitol is shown June 5, 2003, in Washington, DC. Both houses of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives meet in the Capitol. (Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images/TNS)

 Stefan Zaklin

The Republican Party fought along with Lincoln to abolish slavery. And without the Grand Old Party, the Union wouldn’t have won the Civil War. Three Presidents on Mount Rushmore were 18th or 19th century. Theodore Roosevelt, the only 20th century President worthy to be on Rushmore, was a Republican.

Republican Bob McEwen’s office rescued my GI Bill graduate school funds in 1974 when the VA screwed it up. I told Republican Bob Nortz I’d voted for him because of his integrity. Republican Scott Gray did a great job during COVID and deserved my vote. Republican President Dwight Eisenhower accurately warned us about the military/industrial complex.

