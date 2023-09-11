Imagine that you run a business and a person comes in for a job.
You find out the person has a civil judgement against them for sexual abuse. Would you hire that individual? That is the choice we have facing America in our next presidential election. We may have other issues with the individual such as election fraud and misconduct. However, for now we are certain that there is a civil judgement against one of the candidates for sexual abuse. Call me crazy but I can’t imagine any person being fine with knowingly that a presidential candidate is in fact a sexual abuser. Adding this with the knowledge that the person also had a relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein and I am even more concerned. Yet millions of my fellow citizens boldly support Donald J. Trump. If I did not see this, I would never believe it. At what point does common sense and morality prevail. As our local Representative Elise Stefanik continues to stand by Trump, I believe it is our duty to hold her accountable as well. We need to come to our senses and stand against both Stefanik & Trump. We all need to say “sexual abuse is not O.K.”
