I enthusiastically commend Charles Kingsley for his letter titled “Government is failing to illustrate values,” published Friday in the Watertown Daily Times.

In it, he praises the blockbuster film “Sound of Freedom” for exposing the evil practice of sexual slavery through human trafficking. He also highlights why it took so long for this movie to finally be released: “the government didn’t want us to know what is going on with the illegal border crossings,” he wrote.

(1) comment

hermit thrush
hermit thrush

good letter.

