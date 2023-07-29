I enthusiastically commend Charles Kingsley for his letter titled “Government is failing to illustrate values,” published Friday in the Watertown Daily Times.
In it, he praises the blockbuster film “Sound of Freedom” for exposing the evil practice of sexual slavery through human trafficking. He also highlights why it took so long for this movie to finally be released: “the government didn’t want us to know what is going on with the illegal border crossings,” he wrote.
Exactly! Our government has enacted dreadful immigration policies, and those in charge wanted to prevent Americans from fully comprehending what’s been occurring.
Kingsley displayed courage for pointing his finger at the government for its efforts to suppress the truth. He has long been a champion of conservative principles, and he’ll no doubt receive some criticism from colleagues on the right for holding officials accountable.
Because who oversaw U.S. immigration practices when “Sound of Freedom” was made in 2018? Donald Trump!
Kingsley writes: “Our government is failing to illustrate moral and ethical values. There is a complete lack of personal responsibility today.”
Bravo! Remember what Trump said in 2020 when questioned about the novel coronavirus? “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
The virus spread widely under his watch due largely to his incompetence. Let’s not forget that he sneered at the practice of testing people for infection; he reasoned that testing would reveal a more accurate number of who was affected, and this would make his administration look bad.
Now, Trump has been known to tell a few whoppers throughout his life. But his declaration that “I don’t take responsibility at all” is perhaps the most honest thing he’s ever said — certainly more truthful than any wedding vow he’s ever taken.
Kingsley is right to hold people such as Trump accountable for their horrible policies and immoral lifestyles. Does this suggest that Kingsley has joined fellow conservatives in the Never Trump movement? If so, it could be a sign there’s hope for the Republican Party yet!
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(1) comment
good letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.