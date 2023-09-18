Having read Bob Beckstead’s story; “Site Changes For New Massena Museum Storage Building,” in the Tuesday, August 29, edition, I have another comment to make:
Having read Bob Beckstead’s story; “Site Changes For New Massena Museum Storage Building,” in the Tuesday, August 29, edition, I have another comment to make:
WOE IS ME! THE SKY IS FALLING! WHATEVER SHALL WE DO?
The ongoing problem of where to store the overflow of Museum contents continues to plague our community. And now we are looking for grants to cover the estimated cost of $57,000 for a new storage building. Then there is the expense of removing existing curbing at the proposed new site, the cost of moving items from the Hallmark Store, not to mention any unforseen expenses looming in this Museum situation.
Whe don’t we just try to negotiate the purchase of our OLD Massena Museum, which, as you recall, held ALL of our valued historical items, but because of a questionable decision to re-locate the museum, has cost us the disposal of a huge array of valued and valuable historical items never more to be reclaimed. How sad this is.
Furthermore, as I stated in one of my earlier letters, we are now lacking an appropriate permanent place for the display of the many artifacts from THE ALUMINUM COMPANY OF AMERICA, which for many years was the life-blood provider for many of our families. At this stage, does anyone even know where they have been “stored” today?
It will take a lot of planning to finally put this matter to rest. I wish you well.
Elsie G. Scruggs
Massena
