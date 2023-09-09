The GARDEN CLUB has placed the flower pots in downtown Massena for several years. This year I asked the Main Street merchants for their help to water the plants. The idea was accepted with open arms. My daughter and I walked from business to business and met the owners, managers and workers. Her response to the day sums it up.
“Wow, they were so nice and everyone said, ‘YES’ with no hesitation.”
We wish to thank Katie Beaulieu, Rite Aid; Nathan LaShomb, Forevermore Studio Photography; Tori LaShomb, H3 Designs; Toby Violi, Farmers Insurance; Stacey Arquiette, Studio 162; Dawn Scott, Key Bank; Tashi Dolma, China Doll; Ben LaValley, Northern Computers; Chris Lawrence, Olde Tyme Tattoo; April Holder, A&J Embroidery Service; Ben Gladding, Amvets; and Spencer Beckstead, High Point.
Members of the club continue to care for the various gardens around Massena. Your help in watering downtown pots was graciously received. It makes us a team in making Massena welcoming.
Massena Valley Garden Club
