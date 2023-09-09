Massena Valley Garden Club offers thanks

American Legion Post 79, Massena donated to the Massena Garden Club in June to assist them in their efforts to beautify the streets of Massena. Provided photo

The GARDEN CLUB has placed the flower pots in downtown Massena for several years. This year I asked the Main Street merchants for their help to water the plants. The idea was accepted with open arms. My daughter and I walked from business to business and met the owners, managers and workers. Her response to the day sums it up.

“Wow, they were so nice and everyone said, ‘YES’ with no hesitation.”

