It’s interesting that when people are faced with a major immediate threat they get very concerned, but if the same threat is a few months away, their interest drops significantly. However, those few months will quickly pass and the problem will then become VERY Large — but then it will then be too late to do anything about it!
After being extremely concerned about industrial wind energy a few years ago, NNY communities have heard very little about it for a while now. The reason is simple: wind developers were waiting for more transmission lines to be built. If you’ve been reading the WDT, those lines are now under construction, and will be available in the very near future.
