Letter offers advice on managing pandemic

Americans are world renowned for working together in the face of adversity. In that spirit, 70 scientists, economists, medical professionals, etc. co-signed a letter (tinyurl.com/y8wtaqbc) to President Donald Trump regarding the COVID-19 matter. It was delivered to him May 12 by respected House member Greg Walden, R-Ore.
Clearly it’s easy to second guess COVID-19 decisions made to date, as hindsight is always 20/20. Our document is not about looking back but rather it makes several positive recommendations going forward.
Of course, our letter also is not a comprehensive list of everything needed to be done regarding the COVID-19 issue. Rather, it is a select short list of our collective, constructive counsel.
Six of our considered recommendations are for the president to basically stay the course while 11 are relatively new (or unenacted) important suggestions. An example of the later is we are recommending that the president immediately add a professional statistician to the Coronavirus Task Team — and that they become a major player in it.
A second example is we are suggesting that the president soft-pedal the COVID-19 vaccine part and go forte on therapies. Another example is we are strongly recommending that the president put more emphasis on citizens optimizing their immune system — and how easy and low-cost it is to do that.
We hope that America will prevail over this pandemic and come out after this experience stronger than ever. Our belief is that if we pool our resources and work together constructively, it’s likely that will happen.
John Droz Jr.
Brantingham Lake
