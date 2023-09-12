Political ideology is making America unsafe

I write this on the eve of worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil (9/11) and we are LESS prepared today to defend our country against a terrorist act because of actions of 1 US Senator — Republican Tommy Tuberville who has blocked the promotions of hundreds of military officers. The secretaries of Defense, Marines, Navy, and Air Force have made it clear that the security of the U.S. is impaired because of his actions but he persists. Tuberville is a man who spent zero seconds in the military and not so long ago could not even identify the 3 branches of government.

Now in this paper I have defended passionate protest with 4 exceptions: 1. It needs to be based on facts, not obedience to one man. 2. It needs to be nonviolent. 3. It needs to not interfere with the security of the U.S. 4. Our Constitution needs to be respected.

