I write this on the eve of worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil (9/11) and we are LESS prepared today to defend our country against a terrorist act because of actions of 1 US Senator — Republican Tommy Tuberville who has blocked the promotions of hundreds of military officers. The secretaries of Defense, Marines, Navy, and Air Force have made it clear that the security of the U.S. is impaired because of his actions but he persists. Tuberville is a man who spent zero seconds in the military and not so long ago could not even identify the 3 branches of government.
Now in this paper I have defended passionate protest with 4 exceptions: 1. It needs to be based on facts, not obedience to one man. 2. It needs to be nonviolent. 3. It needs to not interfere with the security of the U.S. 4. Our Constitution needs to be respected.
Tuberville’s alleged purpose is to be protest the military allowing women to travel to their home state for maternal health care.
3 points. 1. Civilians can chose to move to another state if transferred in a job or to refuse this job transfer-members of the military do not chose where they move and would be court martialed if they refuse a transfer. 2. Members of military have the right to maintain citizenship in their home state. 3. Supreme Court justice Kavanaugh wrote a separate opinion in the Dobbs decision — and he was the only judge to write about this issue — defending women’s right to travel to another state for an abortion. Thus, despite some red states trying to ban travel for abortions, there is no evidence that this travel is unconstitutional.
Why are the GOP Senators and members of the House not speaking up? They are so busy defending one prior president who did NOT respect our peaceful transfer of power and lied repeatedly to state secretaries of state trying to get them to unlawfully change votes. 2. Sucking up to this man 24/7. 3. Investigating local prosecutors who are defending our Constitution by holding accountable individuals who tried to fraudulently subvert an election. Despite the GOP saying it is “all political” and a “banana republic, NOT one person has been arrested who respected our Constitution. In a banana republic/fascist/dictatorial country, representatives like Elise Stefanik who harshly criticize our President would immediately, without a trial, be put in prison for 15 years or thrown out windows or have their planes crash. Stefanik has not been arrested-despite very critical words about President Biden, because there is no evidence she was involved in fraudulent efforts to change the election results (perhaps because Joe Biden won NY--Trump’s home state by such a wide margin).. I think she involved herself in bogus/frivolous lawsuits trying to change the election results but her actions were not violent or fraudulent.
Please remember what our Constitution stands for — respect for law, respect for peaceful transfer of power and election results certified by state governments, laws against violently overthrowing our government, free speech but defamation is not lawful, and facts-not words of 1 loud man-keep our government a democracy, not a dictatorship. Honor our brave men/women in the military and our veterans every day.
