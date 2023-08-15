Dear editor,

As everyone knows by now, Save The RiverⓇ Upper St. Lawrence RiverkeeperⓇ (STR) and the Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) partnered with Thousand Islands Park, Thousand Islands Association, Buffalo-Niagara and Lake Ontario Waterkeepers, Blue Fish Canada, Thousand Islands Life, Antique Boat Museum,The River Institute,Thousand Islands Art Center and The Ship Watcher to strongly advocate against Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) plan to build their new facility in Blind Bay - one of the most historic muskie spawning and breeding grounds and an environmental treasure. As of this date, CBP has informed TILT and officials that they are still pursuing legal access to Blind Bay to perform environmental surveys.

