As everyone knows by now, Save The RiverⓇ Upper St. Lawrence RiverkeeperⓇ (STR) and the Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) partnered with Thousand Islands Park, Thousand Islands Association, Buffalo-Niagara and Lake Ontario Waterkeepers, Blue Fish Canada, Thousand Islands Life, Antique Boat Museum,The River Institute,Thousand Islands Art Center and The Ship Watcher to strongly advocate against Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) plan to build their new facility in Blind Bay - one of the most historic muskie spawning and breeding grounds and an environmental treasure. As of this date, CBP has informed TILT and officials that they are still pursuing legal access to Blind Bay to perform environmental surveys.
This critical habitat is essential to support biodiversity in the River and its shorelines. TILT did the entire River community and environment a great service when they stepped in to purchase the property.
Both STR and TILT support CBP’s important mission to protect our border. Our coalition has worked with the Town of Alexandria to offer CBP a site at the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center, which is not environmentally sensitive. Elected officials at the Federal, State and local levels stand united in their opposition to the construction of a CBP facility in Blind Bay. The Townships of Orleans, Alexandria and Clayton have passed resolutions of support to Save Blind Bay.
In my more than 50 years of working as an advocate for the environment, this is the first time I have seen full backing from the community to stop a project that would cause damage to the environment. It is also unique that we have been able to offer CBP an alternative project site. STR believes that Saving Blind Bay is as important as its founding issue of blocking Winter Navigation.
There is no doubt that if CBP is successful in taking Blind Bay through eminent domain, the lifestyle that brings us all together On the River, as well as the environment, will be irreparably harmed. Blind Bay is just too vulnerable and ecologically important to support their proposed facility. The dredging that would be part of this project would destroy one of the few remaining muskellunge spawning grounds on the NYS shoreline of the 1000 Islands.
Building an industrial facility in this untouched natural bay will divide habitats and migration routes and create noise and light pollution. Simply put, this part of our River will sadly be forever changed. We can not let an agency of the federal government decimate Blind Bay, an environmental treasure, on our watch! Save The River is fully committed to Save Blind Bay!
We need everyone’s voice to block CBP’s attempt to take Blind Bay by eminent domain. Please take a few minutes to go online to saveblindbay.com and sign our petition to support Save Blind Bay.
Executive Director Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.