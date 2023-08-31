FORTUNE magazine published, in its current edition, an article most appropriate for the City of Watertown. It describes the means by which the most expansive municipality in the world scores 10.5% annual growth. It is not oil. The title of the article says it all: Spearheading National Sustainability. That municipality is Abu Dhabi.
Sustainable conditions attract entrepreneurs, promoters, professionals, business people. It means no outages under shortages.
