Congratulations to the Watertown Daily Times. It is now a universal publication covering all disciplines and all sciences. This is most refreshing and a pleasure to read. On page 2 Friday the Times has an article on Joby Aviation the leading electric vertical takeoff and landing airplane in an industry that will revolutionize air travel in all aspects. My son is production engineer and liaison with investors Uber and Toyota on their single passenger autonomous aircraft. Another transformative industry is 3D printing that will automate metals production worldwide using powdered metals and a host of lasers. One firm just out of stealth assembly is FreeForm Future. It is headed by Elon Musks’ lead engineer, over the past 10 years, Eric Pailitsch at Space X. This is the fellow that engineered Space X Moon rockets to land on their base when returning to earth. My daughter recruits engineers for FreeForm Future.
David Graf
(0) comments
