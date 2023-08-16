Trump indictment not a ‘sham’

Former President Donald Trump takes a verbal jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over legislation that DeSantis supports but Trump calls a bailout for the insurance industry. In this photo, Trump pumps his fist as he reacts to the crowd after announcing his third bid for the presidency from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

“Today’s sham indictment of Donald Trump is yet another desperate attempt to distract attention away from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s direct involvement in his family’s illegal influence peddling scheme, one of the greatest political corruption scandals in history.” That’s from Rep. (Elise M.) Stefanik.

Merriam-Webster defines sham as “not genuine.” Based on the number of threats and unhinged insults Defendant Trump is unleashing on his social media platform I assume the indictment is very genuine. Sham better describes the effort to assemble fake electors and the fundraising of hundreds of millions of dollars all based on the stolen election lie.

