“Today’s sham indictment of Donald Trump is yet another desperate attempt to distract attention away from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s direct involvement in his family’s illegal influence peddling scheme, one of the greatest political corruption scandals in history.” That’s from Rep. (Elise M.) Stefanik.
Merriam-Webster defines sham as “not genuine.” Based on the number of threats and unhinged insults Defendant Trump is unleashing on his social media platform I assume the indictment is very genuine. Sham better describes the effort to assemble fake electors and the fundraising of hundreds of millions of dollars all based on the stolen election lie.
Merriam-Webster defines evidence as “something that furnishes proof.” She has a very, very broad definition of that word. It reminds me of what Rusty Bower said Rudy Guiliani told them about election fraud, that they had lots of theories, but no evidence. Elise has theories.
The latest flop by House Republicans investigating Hunter Biden and, obviously, trying to find “dirt” on President Biden is Devon Archer’s testimony. Here is what Rep. Goldman said of it, “These are the facts: 1) Archer testified that Joe Biden NEVER discussed any business with Hunter and his associates. 2) there was no bribe from Burisma to Joe or Hunter.” Boiled down, Archer testified that Joe Biden answered the phone when his son called him.
Somehow this is all supposed to excuse Trump whom Stefanik is painting as a victim of Biden and Merrick Garland. I’ll just point out that in Trump’s numerous trials the witnesses against him are likely to all be Republicans. His former vice president and chief of staff are likely to testify in addition to others whom he appointed or hired. Biden has no influence on those people. Rep. Stefanik should stop the gaslighting. Conspiracy theories are not evidence.
To her credit she hasn’t sunk as low as Trump’s disgusting allegations against DA Willis in Georgia. Is that, along with “trying to find votes” there, supposed to help him win that state next November?
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.