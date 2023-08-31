Donald Trump’s escalating indictments are no surprise reviewing his history of deceit, shameless whiny spinless con man thus self destruction.
Present wife endures adultery, betrayed as past wives. He lacks trustfulness has no respect for others, as berating war veterans. Obvious consensus why would anyone support him? Senseless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.