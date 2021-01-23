I am tired of your letters that constantly attack Elise Stefanik. She was elected by the majority.
Tedra Cobb supporters are vicious in their attacks on her. Every day when I open the newspaper, there are attacks on President Trump and anyone who supports him. This has gone on for the last four years.
I and many of your readers (some who have had a subscription to your paper for a long time, I might add) are not going to renew our subscriptions when they come due. Your newspaper is terribly biased, does not take into consideration that there might be another point of view.
The best part of the paper in the last four years has been the cartoons, crossword puzzle and Jumble. Even they are not as good as they previously were. When your newspaper fails and stops production, you will have no one to blame except yourself.
Wendy Sweet
Lowville
