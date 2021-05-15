Libraries are necessary community assets

Nobody likes taxes. That is probably why taxes pair up so well with death. But taxes are essential to a community wanting or needing schools, police and fire departments, clean streets and other services. Among these should be a public library.
Some people go to the public library as they need information. A larger group of people regularly go to the public library because they want to. For while public libraries provide information and knowledge, they also provide fun and entertainment for leisure hours and pursuits.
Of course, there are books to read. But now there are books to listen to while you cook, exercise, knit, engage in some other craft or pursuit, or simply sitting with a favorite snack or beverage. There are digital books for your electronic devices and you don’t even have to leave home to get those.
There are movies, television series and documentaries to watch and music to listen to. Even better, the user isn’t limited to what is at the library but by what may be available throughout the area and beyond.
There are public access computers to place the wonders of the internet before anyone sitting in front of their screens. Best of all, these services are provided 52 weeks a year to anyone with a valid library card. That is the good news.
The bad news is these services are not free or inexpensive. The Ogdensburg Public Library relies on community support for most of the funding it needs to provide these services.
People with no need or use for a school or a police or fire department today support taxes for these entities because they might want or need them tomorrow. A public library should be seen the same way.
Marc J. Boyer
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.