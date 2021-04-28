Libraries are so much more than just books

“When I read about the way in which library funds are being cut and cut, I can only think that American society has found one more way to destroy itself,” so stated Isaac Asimov, Russian-born American author and professor at Boston University. “Closing a public library is child abuse, really, because it hinders child development,” said Alan Bennett, English actor, author, playwright. And those are exactly my sentiments as I read all about the plight of the Ogdensburg Public Library.
I’m now a retiree. But in my youth, I was a member of the Library Club through four high school years. Even though I changed career moves, my love of the library never changed.
People who think a library is just about books are dead wrong. Books are the most obvious and easily understood part of a library, but it is just a part.
There is so much more. The Ogdensburg library system also loans out a variety of audio and video media, provides computer and internet services, is the keeper of local history (the entire Ogdensburg Journal is maintained there on microfiche) and houses genealogical sources, library programs (including digital) and a meeting room that facilitate community groups.
Famous librarians include Benjamin Franklin, Melville Dewey, Golda Meir, J. Edgar Hoover, Casanova (really!), Lewis Carroll, Jacob Grimm of Grimms’ Fairy Tales fame, Laura Bush, Eratosthenes (Greek scholar who discovered the system of latitude and longitude), Pope Pious XI and, saving the best for last, and most important to this area is our own St. Lawrence, one of the patron saints of the library who was killed by the Romans in 258 for refusing to turn over the collection of Christian treasures and documents he was entrusted to protect. (Who could vote no?)
Famous people whose quotes state their ardent library admiration and value include:
Albert Einstein: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” Neil Gaiman: “Google can bring you back 100,000 answers, a librarian can bring you back the right one.” J.K. Rowling: “When in doubt, go to the library.” Ray Bradbury: “Libraries raised me. Without libraries, what have we? We have no past and no future.”
Where are you heading with your life? Each direction is good if there is a library along the way. Help save your community with your “Yes” vote on May 18.
Suzanne Boyer
Morristown
