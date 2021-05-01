Libraries offer much to local communities

The library has been an important part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a child, I visited the library often to borrow books and participate in library programs. My college work-study assignment was in the college library.
After receiving my teaching degree, I became certified as a K-12 library media specialist. This is when I really learned the value of a good library. As a school librarian, I collaborated often with the public library, not only to borrow books but for programs such as the Book Battle and author visits. My students were encouraged to use the public library during the summer months when the school library was not available to them.
Are you one of the 8,000-plus patrons of the Ogdensburg Public Library? If you are not, why not stop in to see what our library has to offer? Penny, the library director, would be happy to show you around!
There are cookbooks, craft books, all kinds of fiction books, romance novels, mystery books, nonfiction books, reference books, newspapers and newspaper archives, periodicals, puzzles, cake pans, fishing equipment, seeds — and the list goes on and on. Perhaps you would like to use the computers or the WiFi in the library. You may attend a meeting there or one of the many informative or craft sessions offered.
Bring your children or grandchildren! They will love Sophie (the resident turtle), the various children’s crafts and programs available and, of course, the books and other materials available in the children’s room. The Friends of the Library group even has a used bookstore in the basement! Students are tutored in the library. I have proctored online college exams in the library. Girl Scout troops meet in the library as well as other groups.
Do you want more information? Stop by the library to pick up a brochure. The cost to keep our library open is small, but the benefit to our community is huge! Please take a few minutes to stop at the Golden Dome on May 18 and vote “Yes” on referendum No. 4 to keep our library open! Save our library!
Brenda Trivilino
Ogdensburg
The writer is a retired school librarian.
