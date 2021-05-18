Library revising Summer Reading Program

Massena Public Library has recently been selected to receive a Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant of $750. This grant will be used to fund off-site outdoor children’s programs during our Summer Reading Program through June and July.
Due to the restrictions of the novel coronavirus, our traditional in-house children’s events and programs needed to be modified to observe government safety protocols. This summer, the library will meet members of our community where they live by offering programs at various outdoor venues.
Starting in June, we will host Pop Up children’s library programs in a different park every week. Families will be encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy listening to books designed to have fun, strengthen literacy skills and promote healthy outdoor activities. Every child also will receive a free book to take home.
We will offer assistance at these programs to register children and families for the Summer Reading Program, log any books read throughout the summer and redeem prizes. Children also can collect a take-and-make kit with supplies for the Summer Reading Program’s virtual activities.
We would be unable to host this modified children’s Summer Reading Program without the support of the Stewart’s Holiday Match program. The library staff and Board of Trustees would like to thank Stewart’s Shops for its generous support of Massena Public Library and our community.
Elaine Dunne
Massena
The writer is director of Massena Public Library.
