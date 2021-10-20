Liddell has both knowledge and experience

I am writing this to endorse Kevin Liddell for the office of supervisor of the town of Waddington.
I am Kevin’s uncle, so I have known him his entire life. Kevin was born and raised in the north country, moved away from the area for a time but returned to raise his family here.
Kevin and his wife, Kelley, and daughters Kirsten and Aubrey own and operate Seaway Diner and Smokehouse and through hard work and dedication have made it a success. As our supervisor, Kevin will bring this same work ethic and dedication along with his knowledge and experience in both business and the construction field to the office.
All in all, I believe Kevin is the right man for the job. I ask you to vote for Kevin Liddell in the election on Nov. 2.
Michael G. Miller
Waddington
