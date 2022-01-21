Like Trump, Stefanik offers empty words

“I’ll be there with you.”
Those were Donald Trump’s empty words as he exhorted his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol and disrupt the peaceful certification of a free and fair election. Where was he? Where is he now as they face prosecution?
In Elise Stefanik, we have chosen a representative who has neither lived nor worked in Northern New York and who is afraid to meet her constituents or speak to reporters. Where do you think she will be when danger is at our door? Will she be here with us or back home in front of the TV?
Joseph Hall
Lowville
