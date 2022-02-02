Limiting size of bills may help restore trust

Recognizing that the average person cannot, in a reasonable amount of time, read and understand complex legislation containing a multitude of references, state Sen. Patricia Ritchie introduced Senate bill 7164-A on June 4, 2021.
The legislation states, in part, “Any such language shall be prepared in a clear and concise manner, be limited to no more than 50 pages and consist of words having common everyday meanings. The accompanying introducer’s memorandum of support shall identify organizations, associations or other non-governmental individuals who have contributed to such legislative language and explain the financial cost and expected funding sources for such legislation.”
The legislation has been printed and was “referred to judiciary” on Jan. 5. Sen. Ritchie is to be commended for her effort to improve government transparency. Hopefully, state Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will follow her example of legislative accountability and transparency and introduce companion legislation in the state Assembly and Congress.
Proposed federal bills such as the roughly 2,700-page infrastructure legislation or the 2,465-page Build Back Better measures are quagmires of hidden spending for special projects. Limiting the size of federal legislation to 100 pages would allow the average person to read and digest proposed legislation in a timely manner, increase transparency and perhaps start to rebuild trust in our government.
Nancy Foster
Louisville
