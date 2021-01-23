On Jan. 13, Donald Trump began his video by saying there’s an “unprecedented assault on freedom of speech.” That’s debatable.
Technically, you’re allowed to lie, share conspiracy theories and repeat hearsay. But what are the boundaries when the internet floats a body of disinformation that results in our present charade that there are two realities? And one of those realities leads people to believe they’re justified in attacking the U.S. Capitol and not wearing a mask because they’ve been told the pandemic is fake.
We have arrived at the point where websites that exercise no accountability for factual content have become the Trump followers’ Bible. Trump supporters form a perception of the world based on innuendo, falsehoods and intrigue, never questioning whether any of it is actually true.
So if Trump supporters can’t self-monitor which websites are spinning lies to create a false reality, then websites will have to be the ones to shut down dubious content. For example, Telegram is a chat room that hosts white supremacists and neo-Nazis, and it has closed down 15 channels. Twitter has blocked 70,000 QAnon accounts after the FBI investigated their involvement in the attack on the Capitol. (QAnon is an underground web organization that has floated numerous conspiracy theories, many of which Trump himself has retweeted.)
I think most Americans are tired of living in this insane fallacy that those who repeat the ideas gleaned from chatter on the internet are simply “stating a difference of an opinion.” No, they’re repeating fake theories and questionable content while insisting it’s a matter of exercising their freedom of speech.
The last I knew, even freedom of speech has its limits when it involves repeating lies that can result in harm to other people.
Martha Hodges
Massena
