Thank you, President Donald Trump, for the 1.6 percent raise in Social Security benefits this year that my wife and I incurred.
We ended up with $2.60 to help us pay the rest of our bills.
Also, my wife had $20.50 increase in her supplementary health insurance policy.
Oh well. I guess I better take the $2.60 and buy a gallon of gas if I can find another 29 cents.
Paul Charleston
Winthrop
