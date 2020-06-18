Local protesters conducted themselves well

I want to say I’m very proud of our residents here about how they handled themselves during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
No violence, not rioting, no looting, no fires. You all set a good example for the rest of America. Be very proud of yourselves.
I have every skin color in my family. We are all related from our ancient ancestry who migrated from Africa, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan — all of the areas known as the Bible Belt.
Every human is related on this planet. I would have been with the protest, but severe health problems have kept me on the sidelines trying to fight for my causes from home.
You handled yourselves in the right way. Be very proud of yourselves, and keep up protesting and being good role models for our nation.
Patricia Whalen
Watertown
