Lockdown about picking winners and losers

The novel coronavirus possesses no human traits or emotions, but it has picked who will face good and bad health outcomes.
Government is run by humans capable of consciously choosing winners and losers and for the past couple months has been doing so. About a third of the economy was dealt nearly 100 percent of the decimation, while large swaths of the populace (mostly in government) stayed home at full pay and collected stimulus checks in the thousands.
Big Apple Music used to sell televisions but can’t now. Not far away, Walmart and Sams Club can sell them and do as their parking lots are packed day after day.
Same for Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target and Big Lots, which is struggling to keep furniture in stock. But up the road, Raymour & Flanigan, Massey’s and Morrison’s are shuttered.
We can’t get a haircut, but everyone at the daily briefings in Albany is nicely groomed. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, caught getting coiffed, said because she is on TV representing the city, she is different. Essential, our governor would call it.
Some recent data presented to St. Lawrence County legislators showed the source of infections came from travelers, family gatherings, congregate living arrangements and social settings. It wasn’t being caught in the businesses shutdown and surely won’t in the future as business owners will seek to block the virus through many means not used at the aforementioned settings.
May 15 looms, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be picking more winners and losers as he seeks to use a pandemic to “reimagine” New York. The composition of his recently appointed panel is ample evidence of who those winners and losers will be.
It’s bad enough people are getting sick and dying, but a cluster of cells is used as the rationale for a long-sought re-engineering of the economy and society. Using the occasion to make America “more fair, more just, more equitable,” said Joe Biden this week. Yikes!
We are all in this together? No, we are all along for the ride.
Jeffrey E. Graham
Watertown
The writer served for five terms as the mayor of Watertown.
