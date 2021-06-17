To the editor,
Friends, family, and descendants,
The Hammond Presbyterian Church is celebrating our 200th Anniversary this summer. We are reaching out to each of you because we believe many of you are descendants of the original 17 members.
James Rodger Margaret Rodger
Peter Allen Jennet Stewart Allen
John Hill Janet Dodds Hill
Thomas Dodds Helen Shiell Dodds
John Mercer
David Gregor Janet Allen Gregor
Robert Shiell
John Gregor
John Baird Agnes Baird
Patty Talcott
Mary Gregor
We are planning activities and events to commemorate this milestone on July 10 and 11. We will have a gathering in the church pavilion on Saturday evening following the day’s Scottish Festival events at the Hammond Museum. On Sunday, we will have a service in the sanctuary followed by a picnic in the pavilion. There will be historical information, memorabilia, photos, and a slide show of past activities and church members over the years.
Our committee also plans to erect a stone monument in front of the church to remember those strong willed folks who came to Hammond over 200 years ago and started what is now the Hammond Presbyterian Church.
We invite you to set aside July 10 and 11 to come celebrate with us, tell stories if you have any, or just be a part of this historical event. Please forward this event information to any other family members who may be interested in joining the celebration.
Marilyn Bickelhaupt Hunter
Jennifer McGregor
Ann Cuthbert Root
