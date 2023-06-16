Louisville deserves a change in its supervisor

I am seeking the seat of supervisor this year for the town of Louisville. I have previously served as a town councilman, and we desperately need a change in the local government.

The board led by Larry Legualt has not been transparent with the public and does not represent the best interests of its residents. The back door deals have to come to an end.

