Louisville deserves a change in its supervisor

I am seeking the seat of supervisor this year for the town of Louisville. I have previously served as a town councilman, and we desperately need a change in the local government.
The board led by Larry Legualt has not been transparent with the public and does not represent the best interests of its residents. The back door deals have to come to an end.
According to the Town Board minutes dated Feb. 10, 2021, Mr. Legault stated the golf course would use no taxpayers’ dollars to maintain the facility or it would immediately close. This is a statement that he has said on numerous occasions. The public did not have a choice in this matter; there was no referendum or public input of any kind.
The Town Board minutes dated May 10 stated that $2,517.52 was taken from the general fund (this is the fund your tax money is in) to pay for a ventilation system at the clubhouse. I am not against the golf course. However, the funds should not come out of the taxpayers pocket as Mr. Legault stated on record.
Mr. Legault also is the water superintendent for the town. In the course of filling a pool, he had a hose across the road with no safety precautions in place. Some motorcycle riders went across this hose, and multiple injuries occurred. There was a lawsuit by the injured parties, and the outcome of the suit was never disclosed.
In late May, the town of Louisville had to connect to the village of Massena water system due to lack of water; this is customarily done when there is an emergency. With the town buying water from Massena on June 2, I observed a tanker being filled in front of the Louisville fire station.
Why would a water superintendent authorize a tanker to be filled three times when the water residents of Louisville do not have enough capacity to supply customers who pay for it? Maybe you should ask the superintendent and the board responsible for overseeing the town.
As your next supervisor, I will be held accountable for the office and provide transparency to all the residents of Louisville. These back door deals have to stop immediately.
I am seeking the support of all registered Democrats on June 27 to come out and vote for a change for the town; we certainly need it. If anyone has any questions, please feel free to contact me.
