The Town of Louisville is actively working on taking over the Massena Country Club and its operation starting as soon as possible. They have alluded to the fact that there will be no tax payer money used in this endeavor. Where is the funding coming from to support this country club? Certainly, they would not use our tax money to fund this without a public vote would they? According to the town board minutes, Gail Schneider, Dan Okeefe and our town supervisor, Larry Legault, want to move this forward without any input from the residents they allegedly represent.
In my opinion, the town board should be taking care of the basic operation of the town and not be in the golf course business. If the country club goes bankrupt, the town of Louisville residents will be responsible for the building and assets on land it does not even own, once this agreement is complete. The country club owes approximately $80,000 in back taxes and that will have to be paid before the take over can occur. Who will pay the taxes on this? Who on the board has ran a successful business? let alone a golf course?
The town board has been very vague if not secretive with the details of this take over. I would like our representatives to inform the public of all the details of this merger and I would like to see the public have a voice in this merger of assets and certainly long-term liabilities. Please contact the town board and demand that this merger is voted upon by the residents they represent and make your voice heard.
Roy “Slim” Beshaw
Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.