Loving, caring for nature benefits all of us

Loving birds has grown to be one of the centerpoints of my life.
The wild birds are almost always around.
I can fill my time outdoors with experiencing birds, fill my life with loving them.
One of my most cherished experiences of birds came on a camping trip in the Adirondacks two falls ago.
Members of a flock of goldfinches were eating seed in gray birch trees near our campsite.
How closely they fed together, oftentimes at each other’s wingtips.
When the flock left a tree, the finches flew in unison, as if they all were one.
I love birds because they are always around.
They give me so much to love.
They are so vibrantly alive, inspiring me to reach for more aliveness in how I live my life.
Frequent experiences lead to a deep sense of familiarity.
It is good to know that I know them well.
Finding such a great source of benefit in birds, I have come upon a deep desire to make life better for them. I believe the best things I can do to help are to live a low impact on the environment life and encourage others to do the same.
We can all start eating organic food.
This will hasten the coming of the day when no more toxic chemicals are put on the land.
For the love of birds we can choose to eat organic food.
Turning away from materialism will make life much better for the wild birds. Less manufacturing of material things will prevent much pollution.
Air and water quality will improve.
Because birds eat insects and drink surface water they are particularly vulnerable to the harm of pollution.
We can find wonderful alternatives to buying material things.
Loving nature, bright-minded thinking outdoors and writing are environmentally friendly pursuits.
The desire to buy and posses material things has disappeared.
I am so glad that this change has taken place in my heart.
I am much happier with a life free of materialism.
Hopefully, this letter to the editor will be the beginning of a communitywide conversation on living lightly upon the Earth.
The time is upon us for changing the way we live to make sure that the Earth continues to be a place of health and happiness for animals and people alike.
Loving the wild birds can empower us to make these much-needed changes.
Donald L. Hassig
Colton
The writer is director of Cancer Action NY.
