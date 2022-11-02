Who are the Make America Great Again (MAGA) people whom we keep hearing about? It may surprise some, but I believe they are not just Republicans, but also Democrats, conservatives, and unaffiliated voters. They are people who:
■ Are tired of unsafe streets, parks, subways, buses and trains. They do not want to be car-jacked or followed home and robbed. They do not want to see criminals arrested and then back out on the street a few hours later.
■ Believe that policing is an honorable profession that should be supported by our politicians and not vilified because of a few bad apples.
■ Are alarmed that only 35% of U.S. fourth-graders can read at the fourth-grade level.
■ Believe when someone borrows money to attend a college or university, they are responsible to repay that debt.
■ Want a cohesive, well-trained military whose sole mission is to protect the United States and U.S. interests. They are ashamed of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the unnecessary death of 13 service members and more than 100 innocent Afghans.
■ Believe that U.S. energy independence is necessary for U.S. economic and national security health. They believe that green energy may be a goal to work toward, but it must be done slowly, thoughtfully and economically.
■ Believe our country’s borders should be secure. Our unsecured borders have exacerbated the drug problem in this country. While too few border agents are chasing illegal aliens coming across the U.S. border, the drug cartels are flooding our country with drugs.
■ Want to bring manufacturing back to this country. They do not want to be dependent on China for our pharmaceuticals or rare earth minerals that are used to manufacture mobile phones, computers, digital networks, optical fiber cables and electric vehicle batteries.
■ Want to bring back a strong economy where paychecks grow faster than the rate of inflation.
■ Believe one should be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin or their social-economic status.
The Nov. 8 general election is just around the corner. Whether you agree or disagree with the MAGA principles above, it is important that you vote.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.