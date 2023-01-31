Major storms overwhelm 2 rivers in region

As the Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper, Save the River is concerned by the untreated sewage and rainwater discharged into the St. Lawrence and Black rivers during storm events. Our wastewater treatment facilities are stressed to treat the volume of water generated during these unusually large storms and subsequent runoff.
Upgrades to facilities and adequate staffing are needed to respond to these storms. We need to raise awareness of these issues and push local governments to prioritize the upgrade of their stormwater and sewage systems. We realize funding for these infrastructure improvement projects is competitive, but we must continue to advocate for our rivers.
