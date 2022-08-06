U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., recently stated: “The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.” Boebert stated she was “tired of this separation of church and state junk. … It was in a stinking letter and means nothing like what they say it does.”
That “stinking letter” was penned by Thomas Jefferson to the Baptists of Danbury, Conn., in 1802 wherein he states the legislatures of the “American people ... should make no law respecting an establishment of religion; or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between church and state.”
The Baptist News reports the recent Texas GOP platform is a faith-soaked document that invokes the name of God 17 times, calls for special privileges for Christians and demands Christian prayers as well as Bible readings and the Ten Commandments be instituted in public schools.
The platform states that any form of gun control is “a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights.” Apparently, the right to own as many AR-I5s as one desires and unlimited rounds of ammunition has been bestowed on humankind (at least Texans) by a Rambo Jesus.
A 2021 Pew survey found that while most Republicans (58%) say the federal government should never declare any religion as an official state religion, individuals who favor a church/state integration are mostly Republican and Republican “leaners” of the opinion that Donald Trump was a “good” or “great” president.
During the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, a black Christian cross and two assault rifles were superimposed over the U.S. flag with the words “God Guns Trump.” No doubt Rep. Boebert and many (if not most) church/state integration Republicans would wholeheartedly agree with this proclamation.
