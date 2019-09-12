Many immigrants will die if they’re deported

Most people believe the willful taking of another human life is murder.
Through a series of clever desensitization steps, we have now reached the point where our government is literally planning to condemn many very ill people, mostly children, to death, not for a crime but just to satisfy President Donald Trump’s insatiable appetite for hurting people.
On Aug. 27, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued an order to people who are in the United States through medical deferred action authority stating that they must leave the country within 33 days.
This program allows immigrants to receive medical treatment that is not available in their own country — in many cases, it is daily treatment that is literally keeping them alive. If individuals here as a result of medical deferred action are deported, many will die.
This is not a political issue; it is murder.
As long as we can raise our voices, we have an obligation to do so.
When the administration began separating children from their parents with weak excuses from immigration officials for doing so, many remained silent.
When many of these separated children could not be returned to their parents, and still cannot be, because the paperwork was lost or not properly maintained, many remained silent.
When the children were confined for long periods to small cages in fetid conditions and were given handy wipes to clean themselves because they had no way to bathe or shower, many remained silent.
When the children were deprived of education and recreation, many remained silent.
When the rate of children’s deaths in these conditions increased, many remained silent.
It is time for us all to shout.
Call or write to the president, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, plus the head and members of your church and your newspapers.
James Monroe
Colton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.