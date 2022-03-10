Many in GOP are cheerleading for Putin

First, full disclosure: As a U.S. Navy veteran with a Cold War Recognition Certificate signed by the then-secretary of defense, I am biased on this topic. Humanity suffered greatly during World Wars I and II. Then we thought the world endured only one Cold War for 46 years. But Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, has just started Cold War II.
Thirty-one years after losing much of Europe, including Ukraine, Putin’s jump-starting the Soviet Reunion by rolling his tanks into Ukraine while boasting to the rest of us about his hypersonic missiles. And who’s his biggest cheerleader? Donald Trump.
The ex-prez praised Putin’s “genius,” “savvy” usage of Russian tanks as “the greatest peacekeeping force in the world.” Fox News and others in the GOP have, of course, all fallen in line, cheering for Putin vs. the only president and commander in chief we have.
They all do this while fighting against masks and vaccines to fuel the pandemic that’s killed 900,000 Americans and further sabotaging democracy by making it difficult to make your votes count in the red states. Does the “Q” in QAnon actually stand for “Quisling”? Perhaps voting for them would be the last time the American vote meant anything.
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
