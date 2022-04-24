Many kids face food insecurity in summer

Summer may feel like a long way away, but many families in the north country are already worrying about how they’ll feed their children once school is out. That’s because the essential meals kids rely on every day could very well disappear come June when critical child nutrition waivers expire. So far, Congress has failed to extend them.
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are our last and best hope to make sure New York’s kids have enough to eat during the hungriest season of the year. The waivers allow schools and community groups to serve meals in ways that work best for their communities while they grapple with ongoing pandemic-related challenges like rising food prices.
Without that flexibility, many schools simply won’t be able to open summer meal sites. Children in rural areas, who already have the hardest time getting to summer meals, will be at particular risk since the waivers allow providers to meet kids where they are.
We know our senators care about the children of New York. The one in five kids in our state who faces hunger is depending on them to get this done.
Rachel Sabella
Westbury
The writer is director No Kid Hungry New York.
