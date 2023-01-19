Many made Christmas Program successful

The members of Massena’s St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry (formerly the St. Vincent DePaul Society) wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire community for support of our 2022 Christmas Program. Your generosity enabled us to provide food to 1,010 individuals in 322 families and gifts to the 421 children in those families ensuring a brighter holiday for those in need.

Thanks to all those who donated financial support and purchased gifts for the children. We are so grateful to those who volunteered their time to pack food boxes and assist with our distribution.

