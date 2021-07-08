Many of us still proud of ‘Ragged Old Flag’

Jerry Moore of the Watertown Daily Times has informed us that saluting the flag and singing the national anthem is “patriotism on the cheap” (July 2). But the news has come too late for Johnny Cash to revise his “Ragged Old Flag,” according to Moore’s standards.
The Times’s editorial page editor praises athlete Gwen Berry for turning her back on the flag and the anthem. It seems he is out of step with many of the paper’s readers before whose homes the U.S. flag flies high. Most residents of the north country are still attached to their patriotic traditions and feel that disrespecting the flag and the anthem is never appropriate under any circumstances.
In his campaign against the flag, Moore stigmatizes Francis Scott Key, citing a work claiming that Key “spoke publicly of Africans in America as ‘a distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a community.’” But according to the website of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, the quote is erroneous: “A racist quote attributed to Francis Scott Key, the author of the lyrics to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ has been circulating in news articles and blog posts” and is “[i]ncorrectly credited to Key as a first-person expression of his attitudes about race in the United States.” A close reading of the original source “shows that Key did not represent his own words with the quoted phrase.” (https://starspangledmusic.org/an-erroneous-francis-scott-key-quote/)
Does no fact-checker work at the Times?
We often hear that the existence of a local newspaper is essential to our well-being. And when we read columns like “Mark the Fourth of July by rejecting patriotism on the cheap,” we realize the true function of such a paper.
The Watertown Daily Times notwithstanding, many Americans are still mighty proud of that ragged old flag.
Kevin Beary
Colton
