Many people share shock of sexual scandal

I would like to share some thoughts on the widespread reports of the long-hidden sexual abuse scandal of the Roman Catholic Church. Millions of people, Christians of all denominations, people of all faiths share the shock and sadness.
I do not personally know any of the victims involved or any of the priests involved.
I know and respect many Catholic priests who are not involved. Their lives and their daily work and Christian services to mankind, in our churches, move me constantly. We know they live with the same sadness and shock as do the rest of us.
Before I became a member of the Catholic Church, as a Protestant Christian I was involved with the Episcopal, Methodist and Baptist churches and also familiar with others.
I have been known to say that I am waiting the pope to contact me to discuss this — which, of course, is an exaggeration.
Virginia H. Collins
Chaumont
