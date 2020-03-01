Many pro-Trump votes were anti-Clinton

I watched the Democratic debate on Feb. 19. I was amused that all participants want to tax the wealthy to make them pay their fair share.
What a joke. Candidates have forever made this claim. It has never happened, and it never will.
All candidates claimed that they can defeat President Donald Trump in the presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he is the only one of them who can beat Trump.
If U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders had been the Democratic nominee in the 2016 election instead of Hillary Clinton, he would now be president. President Trump’s victory was not so much based on his popularity as it was on the vote against Hillary. I personally would vote for Joe Biden for the same reason; I didn’t vote for Hillary.
Earl L. Nicholson
Watertown
