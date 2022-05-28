Many supported new canoe/kayak launch

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Canton community as well as many friends, family, local businesses and foundations who donated physically, financially and helped sell raffle tickets to support the building of the new J.H. Rushton Canoe/Kayak Launch at Taylor Park in Canton. Also, I want to thank businesses outside of Canton and located in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties. There are so many to thank.
Also, a special thanks goes to Gene Newman and John Ozard from Canton Canoe Weekend to allow us to dedicate the launch on the 60th anniversary of the Canton Rushton Canoe Races. And to have the great-great-grandsons and great-great-grand daughter to cut the ribbon was so special.
John Henry Rushton put Canton on the map, building his cedar lapstrake and canvas canoes from 1874 to 1917 and sending them all over the world including England and Africa. On May 7, Canton came together and put Rushto” back on the map with the new J.H. Rushton ADA Adaptive Canoe/Kayak Launch.
I also want to thank all the businesses that sold raffle tickets. The winner of the 10-foot classic Hornbeck canoe autographed by Peter Hornbeck was Terry Hale from Pittsfield, and the winner of the GRB Newman Design graphite paddle was Gage Emerson of Canton. Please note all businesses that donated financially or physically will have their names listed on a plaque.
A very special thanks goes to the launch manufacturer, Boardsafe/Northeast Products; Grenier Excavation; Wilcox Crane Co.; Michels Power; and Fiacco & Riley who donated to the launch. To my hockey and Knight friends who donated time and talent, we will be known as the Taylor Park Gang on the plaque. Also, from our sled hockey teams from Mountain Warriors to the Buffalo Veteran Sabres and Syracuse CNY Flyers who enjoyed the launch and the races, thank you for helping us on and off the ice and now on the water with canoes and kayaks with outriggers and stabilizers.
Canton is now a destination place for wounded veterans, soldiers, sailors and airmen and airwoman as well as disabled athletes and the elderly. Take care.
Mark McKenna
Canton
The writer is coach of the Mountain Warriors sled hockey team and a member of the Volunteer Recreation Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.